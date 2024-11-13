Draganfly (DPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 8,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,594. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

