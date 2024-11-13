Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 140.01% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Dyadic International Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
Dyadic International Company Profile
