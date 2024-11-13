Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 140.01% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Dyadic International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.