Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.43.

NYSE DY opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

