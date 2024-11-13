Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 158,824 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.