Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 158,824 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 84.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

