Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 366,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,408. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

