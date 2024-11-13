Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 366,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,408. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
