Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 210,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,025. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

