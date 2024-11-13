Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $134.90 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $134,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.81.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.24 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

