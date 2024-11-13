Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 18,673 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $86,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PNW opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.