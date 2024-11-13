Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,755,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

