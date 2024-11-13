Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

