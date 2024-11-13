Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 133.2% in October

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the October 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,768.0 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Endesa has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $21.60.
About Endesa
