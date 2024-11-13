Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 133.2% in October

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the October 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,768.0 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Endesa has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Get Endesa alerts:

About Endesa

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.