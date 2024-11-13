enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of ENGNW remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. enGene has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

