enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
enGene Price Performance
Shares of ENGNW remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. enGene has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
About enGene
