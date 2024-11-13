Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 2,700 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $54,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,195.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,409 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,194.09.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78.

On Friday, September 6th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $9,144.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,128. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

