Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 2,700 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $54,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,195.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,409 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,194.09.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78.
- On Friday, September 6th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $9,144.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,128. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.