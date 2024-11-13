Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 61540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Environmental Waste International Stock Down 50.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

