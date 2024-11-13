Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

ELS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. 71,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.