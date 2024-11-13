ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Evercore ISI

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of ESAB opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. ESAB has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,789.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 629.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

