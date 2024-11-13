Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Up 13.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) traded up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. 5,362,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,161,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company has a market cap of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

