Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Eton Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 16,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $114,088.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,674 in the last ninety days. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $658,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

