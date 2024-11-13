Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Eton Pharmaceuticals
In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 16,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $114,088.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,674 in the last ninety days. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $658,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
See Also
