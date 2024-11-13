Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $36,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177,692 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 433,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.