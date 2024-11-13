Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of EVOK opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.88.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
