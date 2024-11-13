EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $644.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.