F & M Bank Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

F & M Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. F & M Bank has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.