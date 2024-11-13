Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,672 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 56,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 61.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,348.10 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $991.04 and a one year high of $2,369.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,973.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,664.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

