Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of LON FA17 traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £305,406.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
