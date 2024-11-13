Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FA17 traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £305,406.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

