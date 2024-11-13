FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 53282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Specifically, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,909,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,497,413.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,908,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,622,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

