Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.98 ($0.26). Approximately 150,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 38,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Feedback Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.09. The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

