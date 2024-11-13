Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 372.47 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.56). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.56), with a volume of 712,965 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.34 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Fidelity European Trust news, insider Ivan Rogers bought 4,180 shares of Fidelity European Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,298.80 ($19,687.04). Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

