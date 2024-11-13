First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $523,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SDY stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.70 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

