First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $563,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 765,048 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

