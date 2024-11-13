First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AUGT opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

