First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TPHE opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

