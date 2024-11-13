First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at C$8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.00. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

