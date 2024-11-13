First National Trust Co Sells 720 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $126.87 and a one year high of $193.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

