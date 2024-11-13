First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 12,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,427. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

