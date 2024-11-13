First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $93.11, with a volume of 21590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

