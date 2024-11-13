First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

