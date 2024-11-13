First Trust Income Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

