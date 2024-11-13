First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.47. 287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

