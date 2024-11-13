First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 29,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5,188.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,710,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

