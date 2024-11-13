First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 29,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5,188.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,710,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

