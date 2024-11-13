First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 386,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 182,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

