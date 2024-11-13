Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.50 and last traded at $214.45, with a volume of 107647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $764,543,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 749,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 319,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

