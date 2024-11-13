Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,000 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flora Growth
Flora Growth Stock Performance
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flora Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.