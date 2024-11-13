Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 1439848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $692.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,548,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 186,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

