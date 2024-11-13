FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.34 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

