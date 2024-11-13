Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in October

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

