Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in October

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Funding Circle Company Profile
