Future Fund LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Future Fund LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

