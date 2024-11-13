Future Fund LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 3.1% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

