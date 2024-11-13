FY2025 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Increased by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGC. Desjardins increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.80.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.49. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.