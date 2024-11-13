GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GENK stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 350,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,329. The stock has a market cap of $262.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 2.12. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

