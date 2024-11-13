General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 675,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. General Electric has a twelve month low of $92.46 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

